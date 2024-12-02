Fi911 launches ResolveLab for payment facilitator dispute tools

Fi911 has introduced a new platform intended to give payment facilitators access to chargeback-prevention and subscription tools through a single connection.

The ResolveLabservice draws on Ethoca’s Consumer Clarity and Ethoca Alerts, both provided by Mastercard, to offer real-time insight that can help avert disputes before they progress into formal chargebacks.

Fi911 positions the product as an extension of its Disputes-as-a-Service model, which enables payment facilitators to incorporate and resell chargeback-prevention, subscription-management and risk-mitigation systems without building their own infrastructure. Through one integration, facilitators gain access to tools such as Consumer Clarity, Ethoca Alerts and Smart Subscription, a Mastercard service that allows cardholders to adjust or pause recurring payments.

A representative from Fi911 said the platform is designed for quick roll-out and can connect with a wide range of payment systems. The company indicated that adoption barriers, particularly in regions where system integration remains complex, have hindered the use of proactive dispute-resolution tools and argued that a single-connection model could help expand availability.

Deployment and partnership context

Officials from Ethoca by Mastercard described the collaboration with Fi911 as a step towards simplifying access to purchase-transparency data, alerts and subscription-management features. They emphasised that merchants often struggle with fragmented integrations and that consolidating these services could reduce implementation time while improving the overall consumer experience.

By using ResolveLab, payment facilitators can give their merchants a unified interface for real-time dispute signals, fraud insights and subscription-lifecycle information. This approach enables enterprise-grade functionality without requiring additional development or operational work from facilitators or merchants. The platform also supports complex merchant hierarchies, allowing wider deployment across varied business structures.

Fi911 states that ResolveLab’s objective is to help merchants reduce preventable disputes, improve retention and manage recurring-payment relationships more efficiently. The service is available globally, and Fi911 is offering demonstrations through its website.