LexisNexis Risk Solutions has announced the launch of an updated version of LexisNexis IDVerse, aiming to support fraud prevention through advanced document authentication.

Through this move, LexisNexis Risk Solutions aims to provide industries such as financial services, gaming, retail, and telecommunications, among others, with advanced document and biometric verification.

Mitigating fraud and protecting users

IDVerse leverages proprietary AI models to support organisations in detecting sophisticated fraud, including deepfakes and synthetic identities. Additionally, the solution facilitates more efficient and secure onboarding for trusted users.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ technology upgrade further boosts verification accuracy and solidifies fraud detection while also offering a faster user experience by minimising steps in the verification process. With its deepfake detection technology, the tool assists companies in protecting themselves from evolving threats from forged documents and images.

Furthermore, the company focuses on addressing current gaps created by fraudsters adopting generative AI to develop fraudulent identification, alter images, and attempt account takeovers by providing integrated fraud solutions through the LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform. Via a single API, organisations benefit from access to device risk detection, digital identity profiling, risk pattern analysis, suspicious behaviour monitoring, and identity fraud controls in a unified workflow.

IDVerse’s offering