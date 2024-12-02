LexisNexis Risk Solutions has announced the launch of an updated version of LexisNexis IDVerse, aiming to support fraud prevention through advanced document authentication.
Through this move, LexisNexis Risk Solutions aims to provide industries such as financial services, gaming, retail, and telecommunications, among others, with advanced document and biometric verification.
Mitigating fraud and protecting users
IDVerse leverages proprietary AI models to support organisations in detecting sophisticated fraud, including deepfakes and synthetic identities. Additionally, the solution facilitates more efficient and secure onboarding for trusted users.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ technology upgrade further boosts verification accuracy and solidifies fraud detection while also offering a faster user experience by minimising steps in the verification process. With its deepfake detection technology, the tool assists companies in protecting themselves from evolving threats from forged documents and images.
Furthermore, the company focuses on addressing current gaps created by fraudsters adopting generative AI to develop fraudulent identification, alter images, and attempt account takeovers by providing integrated fraud solutions through the LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform. Via a single API, organisations benefit from access to device risk detection, digital identity profiling, risk pattern analysis, suspicious behaviour monitoring, and identity fraud controls in a unified workflow.
IDVerse’s offering
- Worldwide coverage, with the solution recognising and extracting PII data from all government-issued photo IDs globally, verifying identities from over 220 countries and territories and supporting 140 languages and typesets;
- Conceal mode, allowing natural behaviour by removing the user’s image from the screen while they take a selfie. Through this, the solution scales accuracy, optimises liveness detection, and minimises false positives and abandonment;
- Document liveness, with video-based ID document capture halting injection of AI-generated or manipulated images;
- Efficient capture times, with the platform decreasing average capture times from 12 seconds to near-instant results. Users can leverage both front and back cameras on their devices;
- Simplified six-screen flow, removing three steps from the previous process and resulting in lower complexity.