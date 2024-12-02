Prometeo adds Name Match tool to improve US account verification

Prometeo has expanded its US Bank Account Verification API with a new function designed to help organisations assess the likelihood of account ownership before funds are sent.

The feature, called Name Match, uses data from US banking networks to compare the beneficiary details submitted by a business with the official account holder information available through payment-rail connections.

Ownership checks added to Prometeo’s verification infrastructure

Prometeo officials explained that US industry bodies, including Nacha, increasingly urge payment providers to run validation steps before initiating automated transfers. Representatives from the company noted that simply confirming the existence of an account no longer addresses operational risk, and said the new tool introduces an additional ownership review that supports these expectations while keeping processes streamlined for institutions handling large transaction volumes.

Name Match returns several possible outcomes, namely Match, Partial Match, No Match or No Data, which businesses can integrate into existing risk-assessment and payment-authorisation flows. Clear matches can move forward automatically, while partial matches may be routed to manual review. Transfers can also be stopped when Name Match indicates the submitted beneficiary data does not align with the account-holder information supplied by the banking network.

According to Prometeo, the capability aims to reduce payment errors, limit exposure to fraud attempts, and lower the cost of ACH returns and rejected transfers. Industry surveys indicate that a significant share of organisations encountered attempted payment fraud in 2024, and growth in ACH transaction volumes has increased interest in stronger pre-payment controls.

The company emphasised that the feature operates both in real-time and asynchronous modes, producing ownership-evaluation results in under five seconds for real-time rails. Prometeo compared this with traditional login-based verification, which requires users to manually authenticate through third-party interfaces, an approach the firm described as impractical for high-volume batch processes.

Prometeo launched its US Bank Account Verification API in 2024 to offer businesses a single integration for verifying accounts across the United States and Latin America. The addition of Name Match extends this framework by enabling ownership-aware payment checks for onboarding, treasury and mass-payout operations.