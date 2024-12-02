Gr4vy, a cloud-based payment orchestration platform, has announced an integration with Sardine, an agentic platform for financial crime prevention. The partnership enables Gr4vy merchants to activate fraud detection, real-time transaction monitoring, and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/AML compliance tools through a single connection, without additional development work.

The integration embeds Sardine's capabilities directly into Gr4vy's orchestration layer, allowing risk controls to sit alongside payment routing rather than operating as a separate system. Merchants can automate fraud decisions, reduce manual review volumes, and limit false positives while maintaining checkout performance. Critically, risk logic can be updated independently of payment routing, enabling teams to adapt to shifting fraud patterns without disrupting transaction flows.

Fraud as core infrastructure

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how merchants are approaching fraud management. With 98% of businesses experiencing at least one form of fraud annually, pressure has grown to treat fraud prevention as integral to payment infrastructure rather than a bolt-on solution. Sardine currently supports enterprises across more than 70 countries, using device intelligence, behavioural biometrics, and machine-learning models to detect fraud in real time. To date, the platform has processed protection across over USD 1 trillion in transaction volume, serving 565 million consumers and 2.7 million businesses.

Through the integration, Gr4vy merchants gain access to device fingerprinting, behavioural biometrics, and real-time webhook updates to identify and respond to suspicious activity. Gr4vy's event streaming functionality shares transaction outcomes with Sardine's fraud models, enabling continuous improvement in detection accuracy over time. The combined approach is designed to strengthen fraud protection while improving payment acceptance rates and reducing operational costs.

The partnership positions both companies within a growing market segment focused on consolidating payment and risk operations. For merchants operating across multiple payment rails and regions, the ability to apply consistent fraud and AML controls through a unified orchestration layer addresses a recurring operational challenge as payment ecosystems expand in complexity.