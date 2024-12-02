Paytently has inked a strategic partnership with SEON to deploy fraud prevention and anti-money laundering controls across its payment orchestration platform.

The Malta-based payment institution, authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority, announced the collaboration on 17 February 2026. SEON's fraud prevention platform provides real-time fraud detection, risk scoring, sanctions and politically exposed persons screening, device intelligence, velocity checks, and centralised case management within Paytently's infrastructure.

The integration enables Paytently to monitor transactions, investigate suspicious activity, and meet regulatory reporting requirements from a single platform. As a regulated payment institution connecting merchants to acquirers, Paytently requires enterprise-grade fraud and AML capabilities embedded within its core infrastructure.

Platform-level fraud prevention reduces merchant exposure

The partnership delivers fraud prevention at the orchestration layer rather than requiring individual merchants to implement separate solutions. Intercepting fraudulent activity at the platform level reduces chargeback exposure for merchants, provides protection against card testing and abuse, and supports higher approval rates as cleaner transaction traffic flows through payment networks.

Samuel Barrett, CEO and Co-Founder at Paytently, stated that operating as a regulated payment institution requires robust fraud and AML infrastructure at the core of the platform. SEON provides real-time monitoring, intelligence, and case management meeting regulatory standards while protecting merchants more effectively.

Matt DeLauro, President of Go-to-Market at SEON, noted that payment orchestration platforms require fraud and AML capabilities operating at infrastructure scale. Embedding SEON's command centre directly into Paytently's platform provides merchants with centralised protection and compliance monitoring without additional vendor management requirements.

Regulatory framework and market positioning

Paytently operates under the authorisation of the Malta Financial Services Authority as a payment institution. Malta serves as a regulatory jurisdiction for payment service providers operating across the EU under the Payment Services Directive framework, enabling passporting of services to EU member states.

Payment orchestration platforms route transactions across multiple acquiring banks and payment service providers based on factors including cost, authorisation rates, and geographic requirements. These platforms process payments on behalf of merchants, thereby creating regulatory obligations for transaction monitoring and reporting suspicious activity.

SEON provides fraud prevention and AML compliance technology for financial institutions, fintech companies, and payment service providers. The company competes with fraud detection providers, including Sardine, Featurespace, and ThreatMetrix, in the payment infrastructure sector.

AML compliance requirements under EU directives obligate payment institutions to implement transaction monitoring systems, customer due diligence processes, and suspicious activity reporting mechanisms. Politically exposed persons screening and sanctions list checking form core components of regulated payment institution compliance programmes.