US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to strengthen the country's response to cyber-enabled fraud, ransomware, phishing, financial scams, and extortion schemes targeting American consumers, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

The order requires relevant administration officials to conduct a comprehensive review of operational, technical, diplomatic, and regulatory tools available to combat transnational criminal organisations (TCOs) engaged in cyber-enabled crime. An action plan must be submitted identifying the TCOs responsible for scam centres and cybercrime, and proposing measures to prevent, disrupt, investigate, and dismantle their operations.

Coordinated enforcement and international dimensions

A dedicated operational cell is to be established within the National Coordination Center (NCC), which will serve as the lead national element for coordinating the response to cyber-enabled crime. The Attorney General has been directed to prioritise prosecutions of cyber-enabled fraud and scam schemes, focusing on the most serious and provable offences. Additionally, the Secretary of Homeland Security is instructed to partner with the NCC to provide training, technical assistance, and resilience-building support for state and local partners.

Furthermore, the order also carries a significant international dimension. The Secretary of State has been directed to engage with foreign governments to demand enforcement action against TCOs operating on their soil, with consequences, including sanctions, visa restrictions, foreign assistance limits, and expulsion of complicit officials, applicable to nations that tolerate such activity.

The Attorney General has additionally been asked to submit a recommendation on the establishment of a Victims Restoration Program to return seized or forfeited funds directly to fraud victims.

The order cites figures showing American consumers reported losses exceeding USD 12.5 billion to cyber-enabled fraud in 2024, with seniors disproportionately affected. The administration states that 73% of US adults have experienced some form of online scam or attack. The executive order follows a series of related measures, including the TAKE IT DOWN Act signed in May 2025, focused on protecting children from online extortion, and a June 2025 executive order on critical cybersecurity protections.