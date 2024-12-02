Napier AI, a UK-based provider of AI-powered financial crime compliance solutions, has announced the launch of Insights AI, a new capability within its Transaction Monitoring solution designed to address gaps in anti-money laundering (AML) investigations.

The launch follows testing conducted as part of the Financial Conduct Authority's Supercharged Sandbox programme.

Insights AI is designed to surface AI-driven explanations of customer behaviour and activity directly within transaction monitoring tasks, reducing the need for manual analysis and context switching by AML analysts. Rather than stopping at the initial alert, the feature highlights behavioural patterns and surfaces potential emerging risks during the investigation process, keeping contextual information within the analyst's workflow.

Project Theseus and the FCA Sandbox

The underlying models were developed and tested under Napier AI's Project Theseus, presented as part of the FCA Supercharged Sandbox Showcase. The project comprised two testing approaches, pattern mining and fluid dynamics, both of which applied novel frequency-based AI algorithms to large-scale synthetic financial datasets. Additionally, the fluid dynamics methodology was informed by techniques used in climate research, specifically the sampling of river water flow, applied to identify patterns in how money moves through financial systems. The approach is designed to detect the point at which illicit funds enter a transaction flow, even when analysis is conducted further downstream from the original placement.

Napier AI states the models detect money laundering typologies more effectively than traditional rules-based systems, and with significantly reduced compute requirements. The models form part of the Napier AI Continuum platform, where the company's data science team regularly tunes them.

Napier AI has previously collaborated with the FCA, the Alan Turing Institute, and Plentitude on a synthetic data initiative to improve the quality of training data available for money laundering detection, which resulted in the appointment of Chief Data Scientist Dr Janet Bastiman to the FCA's Synthetic Data Expert Group.

Commenting on the news, Will Monk, Chief Product Officer at Napier AI, said the launch of Insights AI is intended to ensure that underlying data science capabilities are translated into practical tools that support human-in-the-loop decision-making for AML analysts.