Veriff and Data Zoo have partnered to integrate authoritative global data into Veriff's AI-native identity verification platform. The partnership sees Veriff incorporate Data Zoo's global data network into its verification platform via a single API. The collaboration is designed to address the growing complexity of fraud and compliance requirements faced by organisations operating across multiple regulated markets. By adding a data-centric layer to its existing AI-native verification capabilities, Veriff aims to help businesses strengthen identity decisions, improve match rates, and maintain compliance without adding friction to the onboarding process.

Layered verification in response to evolving fraud

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards layered identity verification strategies. As AI-driven fraud grows more adaptive, businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that combine multiple data sources and verification methods to reduce risk without compromising user experience. A single-method approach to identity verification is becoming less viable in regulated sectors such as finance, digital platforms, and mobility, where both compliance obligations and fraud vectors continue to evolve.

Data Zoo provides access to authoritative, independent data sources across more than 40 countries through a single API. Its network is positioned as a data layer within KYC orchestration workflows, offering secure access to verified data with privacy and compliance considerations embedded in its architecture. The network is continuously updated to maintain accuracy across jurisdictions.

Through the integration, Veriff's clients will gain access to this data layer as part of a combined verification strategy, enabling organisations to cross-reference identity decisions against authoritative sources in real time. A company official at Veriff noted that the integration is intended to help businesses 'verify more honest users, stay compliant, and deliver low-friction experiences at a global scale.' A representative from Data Zoo added that the collaboration aims to deliver 'real-time insights that increase customer assurance and help customers stay ahead of evolving identity fraud.'

Veriff's platform combines automation with human expertise and is used by companies across finance, gaming, marketplaces, and mobility, with clients including Monzo, Deel, Trustpilot, and Bolt. The addition of Data Zoo's authoritative data network extends the platform's capacity to support verification in complex, multi-jurisdictional environments where regulatory requirements differ significantly.

For organisations operating under KYC obligations, the ability to access a broad and continuously maintained global data network through a single API integration reduces the technical and operational burden of maintaining multiple data partnerships. The combined offering positions Veriff to serve regulated businesses seeking to consolidate their identity verification infrastructure while expanding geographic coverage.