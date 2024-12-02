WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Own Your Security: Building Trust and Protecting Your Brand

Organized on 11 Sep 2025 / 06:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM EDT / 03:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

28 Aug 2025 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • Build Trust and Loyalty: Secure, branded communication that inspires confidence
  • Strengthen Compliance: Stay ahead of new regulations and fraud tactics
  • Protect Revenue: Proactive prevention strategies against impostors
  • Enhance Customer Experience: Verified messaging and personalised interactions to boost trust

Presenters

Mirela Ciobanu

Mirela Ciobanu

Lead Editor at The Paypers (Moderator)

Zhenya Winter

Zhenya Winter

Head of Global Marketing – Financial Messaging at Bottomline

Paul Morris

Paul Morris

Head of Fraud & Regulatory Product at Vonage

Keywords:
fraud-preventioncompliancebanksfinancial-institutionssecurity
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright