NewsFraud and Fincrime

FOMO Pay partners with Sumsub on compliance infrastructure

CP

Claudia Pincovski

08 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
identity verificationtransaction monitoringAML screeningcompliance infrastructuredeepfake fraudbusiness verification
Countries:
Singapore

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