FOMO Pay, a Singapore-based payment institution, will use Sumsub's technology for identity checks, business verification, and transaction monitoring as it expands its operations. The company currently operates across Southeast Asia, the Greater Bay Area, and the Middle East and North Africa. Compliance requirements across these economies can vary considerably. Sumsub's modular, API-first platform has been added as a supplementary layer within FOMO Pay's existing technology stack, optimising workflows across customer segments and regions.

Sumsub's system supports more than 14,000 identity document types from over 220 countries and territories. Its liveness detection technology adds a further safeguard and, according to the company, can identify up to 99.98% of deepfake attempts in a single scan. The platform also supports ownership verification and anti-money laundering (AML) screening at the onboarding stage. Once accounts are active, FOMO Pay applies Sumsub's transaction monitoring tools to identify potential risks in customer payments and account activity, in addition to its existing review processes.

Fraud risks rise across the Middle East and APAC

The partnership comes as financial institutions face increasingly coordinated fraud threats. Sumsub's Identity Fraud Report 2025–26 found that multi-step, AI-driven attacks rose 180% year on year globally in 2025. The Middle East recorded regional fraud growth of 19.8%, ahead of APAC at 16.4%. Deepfake incidents also climbed 158% in Singapore and 147% in Hong Kong over the same period. According to Sumsub, these fraud trends, together with local regulatory requirements, show why payment firms need compliance systems that can scale and work across different jurisdictions.

FOMO Pay's Director of Business Development said the company continues to refine its procedures and technology to support its expanding footprint and changing regulatory requirements, with Sumsub adding capabilities to its verification and compliance processes. Sumsub's Vice President for APAC said that, as customers increasingly move between financial services, platforms, and markets, compliance in highly regulated sectors needs to keep pace with these changes. FOMO Pay plans to continue building its digital financial infrastructure in global payments, business accounts, and digital assets, and is also exploring how AI and automation can be used in its products and services.