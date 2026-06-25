Core solution

We are a AI-native company building technology which helps 340+ merchants face evolving fraud threats, accepting more payments – and more customers – with confidence.

Combining machine learning, graph networks, behavioral analysis, nuanced consortium data, and expert rules, we empower merchants to draw deeper insights from their customer data, block fraud and abuse, and increase payment acceptance.

Number of employees

150-200 employees

Year founded

2014

Target markets

Merchants: Retail, Digital, Gaming, Travel

Marketplaces

Geographical presence

UK&I

Europe

North America

Latin America

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS

ISO 27001

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, BRC

Main clients/references/case studies

Our customers: Case studies & testimonials | Ravelin

Awards

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