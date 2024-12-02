Company information

Core solution

At the core is a decision engine that combines expert rules and machine learning, with configurable workflows for investigations, case management, and reporting. NOTO is data-agnostic and designed for seamless integration, helping organizations scale controls across products, geographies, and channels without fragmenting their financial crime stack.

Target markets

T2 and T3 Banks, Financial Services, iGaming, Crypto, E-commerce, Payments

Contact details

sales@noto360.com

Geographical presence

Europe, MENA, UK&I, LATAM

Standards and certifications

ISO 27001, SOC 2

Year founded

2015

Number of employees

74

Licence type

RegTech Provider

Brand tagline

One solution to all financial crime threats.

Main clients/references

Sir Lotto, SBT Solution, bitpace, PowerPlay, BVNK, alps, ibet, Qbet, ueno bank, International Asset Bank, Bulgarian American Credit Bank, Capital Bank, ProCredit Bank, tbi bank, Rappi bank, geidea, sumup, altery, CLARA, Paramount Commerce, nuvei, Payman Group, POS City, DRUO, PAYALLY, paynetics, Payoneer, Andaria, wallee, TRUMIA, SNAPSWAP, pomelo, iCard, paylogiq, Lyra, EGT Digital

Future developments

Further investment in AI and ML for Financial Crime Prevention

Case studies

Agility, Automation, and Trust: Altery’s Fraud and Compliance Evolution with NOTO