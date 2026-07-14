HQ: United Kingdom
Year founded: 2021
Outseer
All-Cause Fraud Prevention™
Outseer is a leader in All-Cause Fraud Prevention™, helping financial institutions detect and stop digital banking and payment fraud. Its platform combines device intelligence, behavioral biometrics, transaction data, and global fraud signals to protect over 450 million accounts and 100 billion transactions annually for customers in more than 50 countries.
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