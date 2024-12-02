Experian has introduced a new solution aimed at helping banks combat the increasing risk of financial crime, such as money laundering, fraudulent account activity, and account misuse.

An important part of defending against financial crime is the KYC framework, which requires financial institutions to verify customer information regularly. However, these checks are consuming most of the resources and can take focus away from the highest-risk cases.

Experian’s new Financial Crime Compliance Perpetual Monitoring solution is designed to optimise this challenge. It continuously monitors customer data from both internal and external sources, automatically flagging data changes that may indicate risk rather than relying on manual periodic reviews, and prompting investigators to act and review further.

This method helps financial institutions engage appropriately with low-risk customers, optimise operations, and improve the customer experience, all while maintaining compliance standards. Additionally, it enables investigators to concentrate on the most complex cases.

Experian has collaborated with several major banks and lenders to pilot the solution, and it is now being expanded more widely across the banking and lending industry in 2026.

According to the company’s officials, the Perpetual Monitoring solution aims to help financial services prioritise resources on accounts with higher potential risk, while continuing to meet their KYC and AML obligations.

In addition, Experian collaborated with Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) to develop the industry’s first Perpetual Monitoring solution, known as Automated Portfolio Monitoring (APM). LBG has already been using the solution for some time.

Latest news from Experian

Before this launch, Experian had partnered with Incode in August 2025 for fraud prevention, integrating Incode Technologies into its Experian Ascend Platform to enable secure and efficient identity verification for clients worldwide. The collaboration served a diverse range of industries, such as financial services, automotive, healthcare, and digital marketing. Incode’s identity validation and real-time metadata analysis were optional features on Experian’s CrossCore Document Verification suite in North America. Global expansion was planned for the future.