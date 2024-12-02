Stripe and NEC test facial recognition payment integration

Stripe and NEC Corporation have started testing the integration of the Stripe Reader S700 terminal with NEC’s facial recognition payment technology. The collaboration aims to develop a hands-free payment system combining NEC’s biometric authentication tools with Stripe’s unified commerce platform. The project is also looking to improve transaction security and convenience for in-store purchases.

Showcasing at the Singapore FinTech Festival

The companies plan to demonstrate the prototype at the Singapore FinTech Festival, scheduled from 12 to 14 November 2025. The trial will feature Stripe’s Wi-Fi-enabled Reader S700 device, which can be used either as a countertop or handheld terminal. It functions as part of Stripe Terminal, a commerce platform that allows retailers to manage both online and in-person payments through a single interface.

Stripe Terminal is currently available in 25 countries and provides businesses with real-time insights into customer activity via an integrated dashboard. Its design resembles that of a smartphone, offering touchscreen functionality intended to make in-person transactions more intuitive.

Representatives from Stripe said the initiative supports NEC’s use of facial recognition in payment environments, noting that the integration could make in-store transactions faster and more seamless for consumers worldwide. NEC officials added that Stripe’s flexible technology architecture would help expand the use of biometric payments in various retail settings, with the long-term goal of enabling secure and accessible digital payments for all users.

Stripe provides financial infrastructure for digital and physical commerce, handling more than USD 1.4 trillion in annual transactions, according to the official press release. The firm serves a client base that includes large multinational corporations and technology start-ups.

NEC, founded in 1899, operates globally with around 110,000 employees. The company develops technologies across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and communications, focusing on applying them to real-world challenges.