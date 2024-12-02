Nine individuals suspected of money laundering have been detained during an operation conducted simultaneously across three countries.

The scammers built a network of fake crypto investment platforms resembling legitimate websites, promising high returns while stealing over EUR 600 million from victims. Eurojust, the EU’s judicial cooperation hub, stated that authorities from France, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, and Spain collaborated to dismantle the network.

More about the operation

The criminals recruited victims through social media advertising, cold calling, fake news articles, and false testimonials from successful investors or celebrities. Victims transferred crypto to the platforms without being able to reclaim their funds. The money was laundered using blockchain technology.

The investigation commenced after authorities received complaints from victims. Eurojust facilitated effective cooperation among officials from different countries by establishing a joint investigation team involving French and Belgian authorities. Additional countries’ involvement was necessary, so the cooperation hub gathered prosecutors and judges from France, Belgium, Cyprus, Spain, and Germany to plan the takedown of the network.

Operations against the suspects began on 27 and 29 October 2025, coordinated from Eurojust’s premises in The Hague. Nine suspects were arrested at their homes in Cyprus, Spain, and Germany on suspicion of involvement in money laundering related to the fraud scheme. Searches led to the seizure of EUR 800,000 in bank accounts, EUR 415,000 in cryptocurrency, and EUR 30,000 in cash.

In France, actions were executed by the Investigative Judge of the Court of Paris JUNALCO and the Cyber Unit of Gendarmerie Nationale. In Belgium, the PPO Limburg, the Investigating Judge of the Court of First Instance in Limburg, and the Federal Judicial Police Limburg participated. Cyprus’s authorities included the Attorney General’s Office, MOKAS, and the Cyprus Police. In Germany, the Public Prosecutor’s Office Cologne and the Cologne Criminal Police were involved. Finally, in Spain, operations were carried out by the PPO Barcelona – International Cooperation Section, the Investigative Court No. 5 in Vilanova i la Geltrú, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Cybercrime Central Area), and the Policía Nacional.