Amazon files lawsuit against Perplexity over AI shopping agent

Amazon has initiated legal action against Perplexity AI, claiming the startup’s automated shopping technology accessed its customer accounts without authorisation.

The case, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, focuses on Perplexity’s ‘agentic’ shopping tool, which uses automation to complete online orders for users. According to the complaint, Amazon alleges that Perplexity’s Comet browser and its connected AI agent disguised automated actions as normal user activity while interacting with its retail platform. The company said the system created potential security risks and failed to comply with requests to stop the unauthorised access.

Debating over AI agents and online autonomy

The dispute underscores growing scrutiny of AI-driven browsing tools capable of independently performing online transactions. These technologies, often described as digital agents, are designed to act on behalf of users in tasks such as comparison shopping, order placement, or managing online accounts.

Amazon representatives said the company supports innovation but argued that third-party systems automating purchases must operate transparently and respect a platform’s boundaries. The complaint also accuses Perplexity’s tool of disrupting the shopping experience for legitimate users and undermining efforts to provide personalised services developed over time.

In a previous response to Amazon’s warnings, Perplexity claimed that large technology firms were attempting to limit emerging competitors. A representative from Perplexity stated that users should retain the freedom to select their preferred AI tools and argued that Amazon’s actions reflected an effort to preserve its advertising-based business model.

The company added that its Comet browser stores user credentials locally rather than on remote servers, disputing Amazon’s concerns about data exposure. It highlighted that its AI features were intended to make online transactions more efficient and convenient. Amazon, meanwhile, continues to develop its own AI shopping systems, including a ‘Buy For Me’ service and its ‘Rufus’ virtual assistant, which offers product recommendations and supports in-app purchases.