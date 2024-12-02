Fintech company KPay has announced that it has chosen Flagright in order to protect payments with risk-based transaction monitoring.

Following this announcement, KPay is set to leverage Flagright’s AI-native transaction monitoring and AML compliance solutions across its payments platform. This process will take place with a focus on real-time transaction monitoring, as well as AI forensics to strengthen financial crime controls at scale.

In addition, Flagright will optimise the manner in which KPay detects risks before they become threats. KPay’s Risk and Compliance team will be given the possibility to monitor every transaction in real-time, configure rules in minutes, and leverage AI forensics to reconstruct complex transaction trails and accelerate investigations, all within a no-code workspace.

More information on the KPay x Flagright partnership

According to the official press release, through the use of Flagright’s suite of solutions and expertise, KPay will be enabled to configure rules quickly, automate customer risk profiles, streamline investigations with AI forensics, and document decisions end-to-end. At the same time, with Flagright's real-time transaction monitoring and AML compliance platform, KPay will be enabled to benefit from the needed clarity and control to safeguard pay-in and pay-out transactions, as well as to manage risk effectively and efficiently.

This process follows Flagright’s partnership with Reap to help the company expand. Reap was expected to leverage Flagright’s transaction monitoring, risk-scoring, and case management solutions in order to improve financial crime detection and prevention as it expanded its stablecoin cards, payouts, and integrated APIs globally. In addition, with this move, Reap aimed to further connect TradFi with digital assets, offering white-label corporate solutions, cross-border payouts, and expense-management solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Earlier in 2025, HitPay integrated Flagright in order to ensure the security of its payments. As part of the collaboration, HitPay was set to utilise Flagright’s security technologies in order to ensure that its payment solutions maintain security as the company expands its services across Southeast Asia and globally. Furthermore, HitPay merged online, point-of-sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.