Flagright powers Reap’s expansion

Flagright, a no-code platform for transaction monitoring and AML compliance, has partnered with Reap to help the company expand.

Reap will leverage Flagright’s transaction monitoring, risk-scoring, and case management solutions to improve financial crime detection and prevention as it expands its stablecoin cards, payouts, and integrated APIs globally.

Focused on fraud prevention

With this move, Reap aims to further connect TradFi with digital assets, offering white-label corporate solutions, cross-border payouts, and expense-management solutions to enterprises worldwide. Its APIs allow businesses to embed payments and card issuing into their own offerings, helping them operate easily across currencies and geographies.

The company’s goal is to expand into the USA and the LATAM region, being committed to adhering to domestic and international regulatory requirements. By collaborating with Flagright, an AI-driven platform that allows for real-time transaction monitoring across fiat and stablecoin payment rails, and leveraging its risk scoring and no-code rules engine features, Reap will improve its security and compliance.

Flagright expressed positive feelings regarding the partnership, saying that its AI-native compliance stack offers a strong foundation for Reap to scale with all payments being screened, scored, and managed with optimised controls. Leveraging Flagright’s tools, Reap will enable its compliance teams to monitor every transaction in real time, configure rules in minutes, and detect high-risk events through automated risk scoring. With the case management functionality, the global stablecoin-enabled payments infrastructure provider can take advantage of an auditable workspace to investigate alerts quickly and generate regulatory reports, without engineering overhead.

This initiative follows Reap’s collaboration with Thredd. As Reap follows its mission to expand, it chose Thredd to help with authorisation, transaction processing, fraud controls, tokenisation, and digital wallet integration. Reap will focus on product development while Thredd supports its expansion, enabling B2B, B2B2C, and corporate clients to issue cards securely and quickly. The infrastructure offers initial design, tokenisation, and fraud prevention, being built to handle complex demands and needs.