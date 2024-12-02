Europe-based identity services provider Signicat has announced the rollout of ReuseID, a digital identity solution for businesses.

With the newly added service, businesses across Europe are set to be able to create, manage, and reuse verified identities across their ecosystems, in all platforms and countries. The introduction of ReuseID comes during a period when Europe is working on advancing this space, with the region developing the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), enacting eIDAS 2.0, and facing increasing demand for secure, user-focused digital identities.

What role will ReuseID play in Europe’s digital identity landscape?

By facilitating a unified identity layer, Signicat’s new solution centres on supporting businesses in mitigating the risks usually associated with fragmented identity systems, which often include mixed verification and authentication tools from multiple providers. According to the company, current services can expose them to security gaps which can be exploited by fraudsters.

Signicat designed ReuseID to assist organisations in minimising onboarding complexity, decreasing operational costs, and addressing the ever-evolving regulatory landscape for identity fraud. In addition to this, the solution offers businesses complete control over the identity experience. Signicat’s tool delivers enterprises a method to acquire consented and validated user data along with verification processes, while also facilitating customisable security flows, flexible integration options, such as SDKs and white-labelled applications, and support for GDPR, PSD2, SCA, and eIDAS compliance.

Through this approach, businesses can benefit from the ability to provide a standardised experience across the entire ecosystem, in turn improving customer conversion rates and diminishing operational complexity. As detailed by Signicat, early applications across banking, payments, ecommerce, and iGaming showcase reductions in fraud exposure, more efficient onboarding times, stronger KYC compliance, and support for real-time anti-fraud measures aligned with SCA regulations.

Furthermore, ReuseID is prepared for eIDAS 2 and developed to integrate into the emerging wallet ecosystem. The tool equips businesses with a scalable, interoperable platform to expand their operations and build digital trust during a period of increased fraud rates and tightening regulations.