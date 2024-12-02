Fintech platform Worth has announced its partnership with payments and banking solutions provider Priority to accelerate merchant onboarding at scale.

Following this announcement, Priority has adopted Worth’s AI-powered platform to streamline its overall merchant onboarding process.

At the moment, Priority’s teams are already using Worth’s white-labeled onboarding solution in order to replace manual review cycles and speed up merchant approvals. In the near future, Worth is expected to expand the partnership with Priority in order to include Worth’s API integration, enabling fully automated compliance checks, business verifications, and real-time monitoring across its portfolio.

More information on the Worth x Priority partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration will enable Priority to focus on streamlining onboarding and compliance, as well as developing a more secure and reliable experience that helps merchants go live faster and strengthen trust across their ecosystem. At the same time, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Worth’s AI-powered platform will continue to unify KYB, KYC, identity verification, fraud detection, and credit decisioning into a single intelligent workflow, aiming to allow Priority to enable underwriting teams to gain optimised visibility and control over applications, while automation removes manual bottlenecks and lowers the risk of errors. Furthermore, Worth’s key features, such as SSO authentication, multi-entry processing, and dynamic field configuration, will give the company the ability to handle high-volume commercial workflows. Worth also developed optimised case management with inline editing capabilities specifically for Priority, aiming to provide its teams with the ability to make real-time application updates and simplify reviews.

This collaboration is expected to expand Worth’s roster of enterprise customers across payments, banking, fintech, and healthcare. In addition, the company aims to make its products, such as Worth Pre-Fill, Worth Custom Onboarding, and Worth Case Management, continue to provide institutions with a comprehensive solution to reduce friction, accelerate approvals, and speed up time-to-revenue.