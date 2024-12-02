Portugal Fintech, in partnership with KPMG, Visa, and Morais Leitão, has released the Portugal FinTech Report 2025, showcasing FIs’ shift towards AI for modernising compliance.

Key findings

Every year, Portugal Fintech gathers statistical data, market trends, and forecasts directly from fintech companies through an open survey and conducts an analysis of the sector. The 2025 report underlines the substantial growth the ecosystem has achieved, as well as the expansion of some specific technological trends. Data shows that AI has secured its place in the financial industry, being used for credit scoring, fraud detection, robo-advisory services, and tailored customer engagement.

Moreover, AI and generative AI technologies are seen as a key opportunity for growth, while collaborations between fintech companies and financial institutions are set to become strategic in the development of the sector.

Companies working on advancing the financial landscape

The annual report highlights organisations working on enhancing Portugal’s financial innovation scene, such as emerging startups and established institutions that support digital transformation in banking, payments, and compliance. Among these firms, Portugal Fintech mentions Zango, a UK-based startup developing AI agents for financial services regulation. Through its technology, Zango aims to help banks and financial institutions automate complex compliance workflows, including horizon scanning, rule interpretation, regulatory gap analysis, and quality assurance, while also ensuring human-in-the-loop validation by experts. Additionally, its systems are used by Novobanco and European neobanks like Juni.

Being included in the report underlines Zango’s role in Europe’s regtech landscape, where AI is allowing compliance teams to handle regulatory change with more efficiency and confidence. As AI adoption scales, the company plans to deliver responsible, auditable AI that meets the needs of the financial services sector.

Talking about being part of the report, Zango officials mentioned that financial institutions are starting to realise that compliance with regulatory requirements cannot rely on manual processes, but needs to be integrated with specialised AI infrastructure that facilitates efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. The current news emphasises Zango’s progress in supporting the improvement of regulatory compliance across Europe.