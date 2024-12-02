New research from Hawk and Chartis Research has revealed that banks have started to invest more in AI across financial crime and compliance (FCC) programmes.

Hawk, a provider of AI-enabled fraud prevention, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and screening technology, has teamed up with Chartis to investigate how banks are advancing from early pilots to AI-powered compliance. The two companies’ findings underline that the sector is currently entering a new phase as regulatory support, cost savings, and operational capabilities have been demonstrated by AI adoption.

More banks use AI to advance FCC

According to Hawk and Chartis’ data, 82% of respondents project that their institution’s AI investment to scale by over 25% by 2027-208, with more impact expected across machine learning (86%), Generative AI (83%), and Agentic AI (76%). Additionally, banks showcase confidence regarding the potential of emerging AI, with one in three financial institutions seeing Agentic AI as transformative for FCC work, while 45% project it to improve existing processes. At the same time, banks see Agentic AI as valuable for case investigations and SAR drafting. On the other hand, Generative AI provides more capabilities in data processing, investigative efficiency, and analyst guidance.

Furthermore, Hawk and Chartis’ research found that the expansion in AI adoption is mostly supported by demonstrable gains across FCC programmes, with benefits including optimal detection accuracy, faster alert triage, investigation processing, and reduced compliance and operational costs. Cost decreases have been an early benefit for many financial institutions, with 71% of them already witnessing them in AML and 94% stating that they expect further savings in the next 12 months. Also, over half project savings of more than USD 5 million by 2027-2028.

The research emphasised that optimism toward regulatory support for AI is on the rise, with 60% of respondents saying that they anticipate regulators becoming more supportive of this technology. This attitude is most notable in the US (66%) and across Latin America (80%), underlining a global shift toward regulatory acceptance that will facilitate full-scale adoption.

When it comes to execution, 89% of respondents stated that their institution actively encourages the use of AI, and 22% of them have already deployed the technology operationally within FCC. Additionally, another 70% are working on testing, piloting, and exploratory phases. As more financial institutions go through implementing AI as part of their operations, their priorities include developing internal expertise, improving integration with existing systems, and ensuring models remain explainable, governed, and cost-efficient after deployment.