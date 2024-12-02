Nuggets, a firm offering infrastructure for secure AI agent interactions, has launched its Verified Identity Plugin for ElizaOS.

The solution offers a privacy-preserving verification tool that allows AI agents and users to prove their identity securely within the ElizaOS ecosystem, which is a multi-agent simulation framework that designs, deploys, and manages autonomous AI agents. Built with TypeScript, the platform develops intelligent agents that interact across varied platforms while maintaining consistent personalities and information. This aims to extend Nuggets Trust Layer by offering verifiable identity and consent to the agent layer of AI.

Trust for AI agents

As AI agents become more and more autonomous, verifiable identity is key to provenance and accountability. The Nuggets Verified Identity Plugin offers a foundation for secure, compliant, and auditable agent interactions. Users and developers can check and share Nuggets-verified information in private, including KYA (Know Your Agent) details, ownership info and verified social accounts, as well as KYC information, government-issued IDs, age verification, and more. All verified data is recorded to a public, verifiable registry, being fully compatible with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for secure, privacy-preserving data sharing.

The integration supports A2A (agent-to-agent) and human-to-agent verification, aiming to establish trust before any value exchange. This creates a self-sovereign, zero-trust AI ecosystem where every agent and interaction is verified. Nugget representatives mention that trust becomes the cornerstone of responsible AI when AI systems begin to make decisions and transactions on consumers’ behalf.

The company’s plug-in for ElizaOS allows every agent, user, and action to be verified and accounted for, all while preserving privacy. ElizaOS is developed by Eliza Labs, which created next-gen autonomous agent systems. Founded in 2024, Eliza Labs designed the Eliza agent framework, an open-source platform that improves the way autonomous AI agents are created, deployed, and managed. The framework enables multi-agent simulations, helping developers, researchers, and businesses to build advanced AI systems. The company is committed to contributing to AI technology and shaping the future of intelligent and autonomous systems.