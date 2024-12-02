SmartSearch integrates with Clio to support AML compliance

SmartSearch has announced an integration with Clio, a global provider of legal practice management and AI-driven software, to support law firms in meeting AML requirements.

The collaboration will allow users of Clio’s platform to conduct AML checks and ongoing compliance monitoring directly within their existing workflow. Clio’s platform combines practice management, client onboarding, and customer relationship management tools used by legal professionals in over 130 countries. Its system is approved by multiple professional bodies and offers a wide network of integrations, with SmartSearch now added to that list.

Improving compliance capabilities within existing workflows

Through the integration, SmartSearch’s electronic verification and monitoring tools are embedded into Clio’s interface, allowing firms to automate identity verification, carry out real-time AML checks, and streamline client intake. The process aims to reduce the administrative workload associated with due diligence while maintaining compliance with regulatory obligations.

A representative from SmartSearch said the collaboration seeks to make AML compliance less disruptive by enabling checks to take place within the same environment lawyers already use to manage their practice. According to company officials, the goal is to help law firms improve operational efficiency while staying aligned with AML regulations.

SmartSearch’s technology verifies individuals and businesses both in the UK and internationally. The system includes automatic screening for sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), and adverse media, with ongoing monitoring features. Based in West Yorkshire, the firm provides services to around 7,000 client firms and 60,000 users across regulated sectors, according to the official press release.

Clio, meanwhile, continues to expand its AI-driven legal technology portfolio. The company’s platform supports a range of law firms seeking to manage workflows, client relationships, and data security from a central system.