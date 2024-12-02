Risk technology and advisory company Prometeia has joined forces with Arab Bank Switzerland to further improve risk management.

The partnership will focus on the implementation of Prometeia’s ALM Suite, a platform that supports the management of interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) and liquidity risk, falling in line with FINMA supervisory requirements.

Strengthening risk management

Considering the current environment, where financial institutions face more scrutiny over their balance sheet risks, Arab Bank Switzerland has chosen to work with Prometeia due to its regulatory knowledge and ability to provide modular solutions that align with Swiss regulatory demands and internal governance frameworks. Prometeia delivers a combination of quantitative expertise, regulatory insight, and RiskTech within a modular platform.

Adopted by Arab Bank Switzerland, the ALM Suite comes as a user-friendly, scalable solution that offers advanced simulations for IRRBB, Liquidity, FTP, and Profitability. Additionally, the service facilitates full balance sheet integration and ongoing compliance with ever-evolving regulatory requirements. Talking about the move, representatives from Arab Bank Switzerland mentioned that selecting Prometeia came after the evaluation of several solutions, with the financial institutions taking into account the quality of their functionalities, the integration process with its IT platform, and the technical expertise of the team. Also, Arab Bank Switzerland sought to include a transparent solution that openly shared client references. Already having experience with Asset Liability Management (ALM), the financial institution’s partnership with Prometeia is set to further support the bank’s efficiency and reliability in its ALM framework.

Furthermore, Prometeia emphasised its commitment to offering solutions that meet standards of regulatory compliance, analytical depth, and operational flexibility. Since the start of its operations, Prometeia has been focusing its efforts on developing software solutions, studies, and reports for banking and insurance groups, institutional investors, and public organisations. Recently, the company also secured ISO 22301 certification, the international standard that certifies the effectiveness of business continuity management systems. Obtaining this certification underlined Prometeia’s ongoing dedication to offering its customers reliable and resilient services, even during emergencies or unpredictable service interruptions. Through this, the company could further advance its strategy to an increasingly secure and sustainable operating model, assisting organisations that leverage its solutions and expertise.