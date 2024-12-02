Global payment orchestration platform FinMont has partnered with FUGU, a post-payment fraud prevention solution for travel merchants.

The alliance leverages FinMont’s orchestration capabilities and FUGU’s fraud prevention technology to help airlines and OTAs increase payment acceptance while reducing risk and fraud-related issues.

Improved experiences for global passengers

The omnichannel payment management platform orchestrates both B2C and B2B payments and offers travel merchants an efficient, unified payments infrastructure. FUGU is a fraud prevention solution that monitors transactions beyond the point of authorisation, aiming to ensure that travel merchants can safely accept more bookings while bringing exposure to fraudulent activity to a minimum.

Leveraging the partnership, airlines and OTAs can increase authorisation rates by routing transactions through the most optimal PSP, and accept more global passengers with multi-currency and FX support. They can also take advantage of reduced false declines, which happen by decoupling acceptance from verification. Additionally, airlines can monitor transactions post-payment up until boarding, and gain complete visibility with a unified payments and fraud dashboard.

FinMont expressed positive feelings regarding the alliance and the incorporation of FUGU’s post-payment fraud prevention technology in its ecosystem. The collaboration will potentially strengthen the company’s position in the travel industry, helping businesses increase acceptance and reduce fraud losses and risks. FUGU shares the sentiment, mentioning that the two companies share to same goal of delivering travel merchants the tools they need to reduce false declines, optimise payment performance, and offer optimised experiences for global passengers.

The initiative comes as FinMont secured its SOC 2 compliance certification, reflecting its commitment to data security and customer trust. With this certification, FinMont confirms that its systems and processes meet the standards for security, availability, and confidentiality, as outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Additionally, by obtaining SOC 2 compliance, the company’s global orchestration platform can uphold the standards for handling and processing customer data.

