FUGU offers a new breed of payment anti-fraud solution, monitoring payments post-checkout, helping merchants safely accept transactions they currently lose to fraud, false declines, payment churn.
FUGU is the first multi-tier fraud prevention solution fighting fraud at various points along the transaction life cycle, covering a wide variety of risk patterns (Friendly Fraud) and new innovative payment models.
2019
Merchants/ecommerce
PSP/acquirers
SMBs
Banks/FS
Global
Every Payment Counts
More information available upon request.
Fraud/ risk management and decisioning platform
Customer authentication
Identity verification
Chargebacks management
KYB/Merchant onboarding
KYC
FUGU provides a one-stop-shop payment risk platform that reduces false declines based on continuous risk analysis far after order creation, suspicious customer verifications, and automatic chargeback representments.
Technology
Native cloud
Identity document scanningproprietary capability
Small transaction verificationproprietary capability
Email verification proprietary capability andvia third party
Phone verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Social verificationproprietary capability
Compliance checkvia third party
Physical biometricsproprietary capability
Device fingerprintingproprietary capability and via third party
Geo-locationproprietary capability and via third party
3-D Secure 2.0proprietary capability and via third party
One-time passwordsproprietary capability and via third party
Intelligence
Abuse list proprietary capability
Monitoringproprietary capability
Address verificationproprietary capability and via third party
Data ingestion/third-party data
Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
Hybrid
Manual review
Case management
Chargeback dispute
Guaranteed fraud protection
Hybrid model of per transaction and based on volume and complexity OR SaaS-based pricing model based on customer-defined rules.
200%
20
Video verification, Promise To Pay capability guaranteeing shipment for failed payments.
E420, XBO (Crypto), Payine, Adika, Borboun Central, Underoutfit
