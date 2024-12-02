Company InformationPayments

FUGU

FUGU offers a new breed of payment anti-fraud solution, monitoring payments post-checkout, helping merchants safely accept transactions they currently lose to fraud, false declines, payment churn.

FUGU is the first multi-tier fraud prevention solution fighting fraud at various points along the transaction life cycle, covering a wide variety of risk patterns (Friendly Fraud) and new innovative payment models.

Year founded

2019

Website

https://fugu-it.com

Target group

  • Merchants/ecommerce

  • PSP/acquirers

  • SMBs

  • Banks/FS

Supported regions

Global

Contact

Sales@fugu-it.com

Company's tagline

Every Payment Counts

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

More information available upon request.

Core solution

  • Fraud/ risk management and decisioning platform 

  • Customer authentication

  • Identity verification

  • Chargebacks management

  • KYB/Merchant onboarding

  • KYC

Core solution/problems the company solves

FUGU provides a one-stop-shop payment risk platform that reduces false declines based on continuous risk analysis far after order creation, suspicious customer verifications, and automatic chargeback representments.

Technology

Native cloud

Data input

Identity verification

  • Identity document scanningproprietary capability 

  • Small transaction verificationproprietary capability 

  • Email verification proprietary capability andvia third party

  • Phone verificationproprietary capability and via third party

  • Social verificationproprietary capability

  • Compliance checkvia third party

Online authentication 

  • Physical biometricsproprietary capability

  • Device fingerprintingproprietary capability and via third party

  • Geo-locationproprietary capability and via third party

  • 3-D Secure 2.0proprietary capability and via third party

  • One-time passwordsproprietary capability and via third party

Intelligence

  • Abuse list proprietary capability

  • Monitoringproprietary capability

  • Address verificationproprietary capability and via third party

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning

  • Manual review

  • Case management

Chargeback management

  • Chargeback dispute

  • Guaranteed fraud protection

Business model

Pricing model

Hybrid model of per transaction and based on volume and complexity OR SaaS-based pricing model based on customer-defined rules.

Year over year growth rate

200%

Number of employees

20

Future developments

Video verification, Promise To Pay capability guaranteeing shipment for failed payments.

Customers

Customers reference

E420, XBO (Crypto), Payine, Adika, Borboun Central, Underoutfit

