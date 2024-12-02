Global orchestration platform for the travel industry FinMont has announced that it obtained SOC 2 Compliance Certification, underlining its commitment to data security and customer trust.

With this certification, FinMont confirms that its systems and processes meet the standards for security, availability, and confidentiality, as outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Additionally, by obtaining SOC 2 compliance, the company’s global orchestration platform can uphold the standards for handling and processing customer data.

Furthermore, FinMont’s platform currently offers a comprehensive, omnichannel travel payment management solution that connects travel distribution channels with payment service providers, fraud and risk management, FX services, and back-office systems through a unified infrastructure. This enables the company to promote transparency across the payment process, provide advanced data insights, and reduce costs while improving the user experience.

Achieving SOC 2 Compliance

According to FinMont, the SOC 2 audit was finalised in collaboration with Vanta, a provider of compliance automation, and Advantage Partners, who offered guidance and support throughout the process. The certification solidifies FinMont’s role as a partner in the travel industry, as the company continues to scale globally and support travel businesses in augmenting their payment infrastructure. At the same time, the achievement falls in line with FinMont’s broader commitment to deliver a secure and unified platform that allows merchants to minimise costs, scale efficiency, and improve the customer journey.

Representatives from FinMont commented on the news, emphasising that this certification demonstrates their company’s proactive approach to addressing security and compliance risks and investing in infrastructure that supports long-term resilience and scalability.

Safeguarding travel merchants

To further protect travel merchants, FinMont also started working with Protect Group at the beginning of 2025 , with the two companies planning to provide customers with better access to the latter’s technology. As part of the collaboration, FinMont was set to integrate Protect Group’s services into its platform, enabling travel businesses to provide optimised booking protection while upgrading their operational processes.

Shortly before this, FinMont teamed up with PRECISION to mitigate fraud in travel payments . The two companies sought to address the complexities faced by airline companies when it came to payment fraud. PRECISION was set to integrate its fraud prevention technology into FinMont’s platform and develop a payment ecosystem for removing the complexities of travel payments.