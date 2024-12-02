



FinMont, a global payment orchestration platform tailored for the travel industry, partnered with Protect Group, a provider of ticket and booking protection services. This collaboration will give travel merchants better access to Protect Group’s technology, which offers secure, efficient, and comprehensive protection solutions.

Since its establishment, FinMont has aimed to simplify B2B and B2C payment processes, providing travel businesses with a comprehensive overview of all transactions. With this new partnership, FinMont is upgrading its ecosystem, ensuring that travel merchants have access to the payment and protection solutions available in the market.

Protect Group focuses on providing modern booking protection services across multiple sectors, such as travel, events, transportation, financial services, and beyond. The company's solutions empower businesses to offer refundable tickets and bookings, improving customer experience and fostering brand loyalty.

Through this collaboration, FinMont will incorporate Protect Group’s services into its platform, allowing travel businesses to deliver optimised booking protection while upgrading their operational processes. Protect Group’s offerings are crafted to upgrade the purchasing experience by providing refundable options.

FinMont’s other partnerships

In February 2025, FinMont partnered with Azupay to advance development and simplify payments within the travel sector.

This partnership aimed to create an optimised and secure payment ecosystem designed specifically for the requirements of travel businesses. Additionally, it increased development and improve fraud prevention measures. Both companies were committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in a dynamic market while also prioritizing compliance with industry regulations and laws.

This initiative mission was to highlight the mutual dedication of FinMont and Azupay to transform traditional payment methods while providing travel businesses with optimised and secure solutions. By incorporating Azupay’s real-time payment technology, FinMont anticipated to offer its network of global travel merchants’ access to quicker, safer, and efficient payment options. This integration helped minimise payment risks and improve the overall customer experience.