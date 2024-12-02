Chargebacks911 has announced the launch of its ‘Disputes-as-a-Service’ platform, aimed at unifying data for issuers, acquirers, and merchants.

Following this announcement, UDMS was developed in order to eliminate the industry’s long-standing data silos, as well as provide real-time transparency, agentic AI tools, self-service automation, and instant collaboration across the payments ecosystem that works to optimise and safeguard dispute and transaction integrity.

In addition, disputes have been fragmented, inefficient, and costly, while also forcing all parties to work with disconnected systems, manual processes, and conflicting data. With this in mind, UDMS aims to change that through the process of acting as an overlay to existing infrastructure, enabling banks and payment providers to manage every dispute type in one place, without any costly integrations, professional-service fees, or additional software.

More information on Chargebacks911’s launch of the ‘Disputes-as-a-Service’ platform

According to the official press release, UDMS was designed in order to introduce a Disputes-as-a-Service model, representing a cloud-based platform that replaces manual chargeback management with unified, automated workflows. At the same time, the solution is already being adopted by issuers, acquirers, fintechs, and travel networks that are seeking to streamline dispute handling and protect revenue across card and alternative payment rails.

Included in the key features of the platform are the unified data exchange (issuers, acquirers, and merchants will have the possibility to exchange case data through multiple existing means), plug-and-play integration (a feature that works as an overlay with no system replacement required) configurable self-service tools, transparent pricing (representing a subscription-based with no hidden fees or professional-service add-ons), while also continuing feature upgrades and rule updates that are included for all users.

Furthermore, UDMS was designed to serve every participant in the dispute lifecycle, from issuers and acquirers to payment platforms, fintechs, and merchants. UDMS will also focus on the process of enabling financial institutions to securely support an array of hierarchies, as its configurable, plug-and-play workflows and connections will give clients the possibility to leverage self-onboarding options for their customers, and white-labelled value-added services, all without the need for any technical integration or extensive migration plan.

At the same time, for smaller merchants, UDMS is set to offer self-registration and real-time notifications free of charge, with optional tools for responding, uploading representments, as well as managing cases directly, features that previously required a significant investment and ongoing technical integrations and manual rule updates. Moreover, UDMS will also provide functionality as a standalone solution, delivering turnkey purchase protection for real-time payments, ACH, digital currencies, loyalty payments, and other alternative payment methods.