Experian has integrated Incode Technologies into its Experian Ascend Platform to enable secure and efficient identity verification for clients worldwide.

The collaboration works for a diverse range of industries, such as financial services, automotive, healthcare and digital marketing. Incode’s identity validation and real-time metadata analysis will be optional features on Experian’s CrossCore Document Verification suite in North America. Global expansion is set to launch in the future.

Improving fraud prevention solutions

Experian provides a variety of verification solutions, such as payroll data access, automated document processing, digitalisation of payslips, bank statements, and tax returns, and access to Open Banking and HMRC open data connections.

Incode offers an AI-driven technology that strengthens Experian’s identity and fraud solutions by verifying and connecting identity elements such as government-issued IDs, facial recognition, liveness checks, and real-time metadata. The alliance reflects Experian’s commitment to delivering secure and customer-centric solutions. Leveraging Incode’s identity verification technology, the company is supporting businesses and organisations to make faster and smarter decisions.

Identity verification is key to Experian’s fraud portfolio, helping its clients combat cybercrime and maintain an optimised customer experience at the same time. The integration offers stronger protection against fake identities and application fraud, and higher accuracy in detection and workforce identity.

Incode aims to help Experian power its platform with advanced AI identity verification technology to protect its customers against deepfakes, AI-driven fraud, and agentic AI. These sophisticated methods are increasingly evolving at speed, and this is why improving protection and cybersecurity is critical. The two companies are addressing the most prevalent fraud vectors with accuracy and security while keeping the user experience intuitive.

This collaboration follows Experian’s partnership with Sikoia for automated verification solutions. Leveraging Sikoia’s AI-driven document processing tech, Experian automated the extraction and verification of customer data directly from submitted documents.