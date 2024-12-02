Network Tokenization Q&A – Answers to your most pressing questions

Whether you're considering adoption or looking to refine your strategy, this webinar will provide the insights you need.

Tokenization has traditionally been viewed as a security measure, replacing sensitive card details with non-sensitive, dynamic tokens. However, network tokenization, the latest tokenization technology from the card schemes, promises benefits beyond fraud prevention, reshaping payment performance and transaction success.

Network tokens provide a powerful opportunity for merchants to increase sales and reduce fraud, with Visa reporting a 4%+ boost in authorization rates and a 28% fraud reduction. However, issuer and bank adoption remains in the early stages, leaving many merchants wondering how to utilize this innovative technology.

What You’ll Learn:

Key benefits of network tokenization, expected performance uplift, and how it works

Best practices for implementation, working with multiple PSPs, and ensuring token portability

How multiple token formats optimize transaction routing and improve payment reliability

Don’t miss this chance to get your questions answered and stay ahead in the evolving world of payment security and optimization.