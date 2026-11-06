France-based banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has confirmed that it was hit by a cyberattack that allowed fraudulent operations to be carried out. In a statement, the bank said the incident was closed and under control, and that operations were resuming gradually after it introduced stronger security measures. It said customers' assets were not affected and that the attack had delayed the execution of some transfers.

Amounts still being assessed

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa did not say how much was taken or whether the losses involved crypto assets. It said the amounts affected were still being assessed but would not call into question the group's financial strength. The bank informed the relevant supervisory authorities when it detected the attack and temporarily suspended some transactions as a precaution. It also warned customers to watch for phishing attempts following the incident.

The confirmation came a day after on-chain investigator ZachXBT named Crédit Mutuel Arkéa as the alleged victim of a crypto theft. ZachXBT said an entity in the EU lost more than USD 106 million from accounts at several crypto exchanges, with funds withdrawn as USDC and USDT stablecoins.

Investigator's claims

ZachXBT later said he had identified a further USD 27 million in exchange withdrawals, bringing the alleged total to more than USD 133 million. He said the attack took place over several days and that he expects the final amount to be higher once over-the-counter activity is included. According to his analysis, the attacker swapped stablecoins for Ether, moved funds through instant exchanges, converted some into Monero, and bridged assets across chains.

ZachXBT also criticised the institution's handling of the incident, saying a lack of timely disclosure prevented law enforcement from freezing around USD 30 million of the stolen funds. He published four Ethereum addresses that he said were linked to the theft, but did not explain how he identified the bank or how the attacker gained access to its exchange accounts. The figures have not been confirmed by the bank.