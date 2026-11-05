US-based Block, the owner of Cash App and Square, has reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on a proposed deferred prosecution agreement covering an anti-money laundering (AML) charge. The proposed agreement would address allegations that Block breached the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to maintain an adequate AML compliance programme, and would defer the charge for three years.

USD 764 million net cost

According to Block's quarterly regulatory filing, the arrangement carries an estimated gross financial cost of around USD 964 million, reduced to approximately USD 764 million after deductions for earlier regulatory settlements. Block recognised an accrual of USD 764 million at 30 September 2026, when it held USD 7.86 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The agreement is not yet binding. It remains subject to a final text acceptable to all parties and to court approval. If Block meets all its obligations over the three-year term, prosecutors will ask the court to dismiss the deferred charge with prejudice. Block said a breach of the final terms could lead to prosecution on the underlying charge, and that the eventual settlement cost could exceed the amount it has set aside.

Earlier state-level action

The preliminary agreement follows a separate resolution with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in April 2025, under which Block paid USD 40 million and agreed to appoint an independent monitor. The NYDFS consent order set a 12-month monitoring period, which the regulator can extend, to review Block's AML controls and oversee corrective actions. In January 2025, Block also paid USD 80 million to settle similar claims brought by 48 US state financial regulators.

New York regulators had identified weaknesses in transaction monitoring and customer due diligence across both fiat and bitcoin activity on Cash App, including a backlog of unreviewed alerts that grew from around 18,000 in 2018 to more than 169,000 by 2020. The regulator acknowledged remedial steps taken by Block, including hiring compliance staff, limiting the number of accounts per user, and tightening controls to stop excluded individuals from rejoining the service.