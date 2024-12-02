Temenos has launched Temenos Money Movement & Management, an AI-driven and pre-integrated platform designed to optimise payments and account services.

The unified solutions integrate payments, accounts, risk, and treasury modules, allowing financial institutions to transfer money more efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively.

Temenos Money Movement & Management helps new entrants enter the market optimally, and existing players replace fragmented systems with an augmented platform built for growth. AI-driven services, such as automated payment repair, fraud detection, and copilot tools, reduce manual intervention and improve straight-through processing.

Built-in integration accelerators enable the rapid onboarding and servicing of digital wallets and alternative payment networks, such as Wise, Thunes, Mastercard Move, Visa Direct, and Standard Chartered Scale.

The feature is tailored for banks, electronic money institutions (EMIs), and other payment service providers (PSPs) involved in both cross-border and domestic money movement services. Temenos’ unified approach provides an optimal solution to the challenges faced by these organisations. FINCI, an EMI regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, went live on the platform in four months.

According to the company’s officials, the rapid rise of instant payments and the increasing role of AI in financial services have prompted institutions to seek solutions that manage complexity, comply with regulatory requirements, and meet customer expectations. Temenos Money Movement & Management addresses this market demand by combining payments and account services into a single, AI-powered solution.

Temenos Money Movement is ISO 20022 and Open Banking ready, and available globally as SaaS, or for deployment in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments.

FundBank launched with Temenos

In August 2025, FundBank announced that it had gone live with Temenos to optimise its global expansion into the US. Following this announcement, FundBank deployed a full suite of secure and efficient services, including digital and core banking, payments, and data analytics on Temenos SaaS.