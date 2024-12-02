FundBank has announced that it has gone live with Temenos in order to power its global expansion into the US.

Following this announcement, FundBank has deployed a full suite of secure and efficient services, including digital and core banking, payments, as well as data analytics on Temenos SaaS. This deployment is expected to give FundBank the possibility to launch new products faster, optimise the digital experience, and scale efficiently.

In addition, FundBank can now offer a fully digitised corporate onboarding experience, allowing clients to complete the process quickly and securely. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the FundBank x Temenos partnership

According to the official press release, FundBank is set to offer banking and custodial solutions to the fund industry in the US and globally. At the same time, the bank will continue to support both management companies and their funds with a comprehensive range of services, including multi-currency bank accounts, payment services, custody, and trading solutions.

Through the Temenos SaaS solution, FundBank will be enabled to benefit from a comprehensive set of banking capabilities that were tailored to the needs of the US market. In addition, Temenos is expected to manage the operations, support, and continuous updates for Temenos SaaS, a process that will enable FundBank to concentrate on customer-centric developments and expand its banking services.

With Temenos, the bank will be allowed to offer customers and clients an improved digital experience and scale efficiently, a process that represents an important step in the future growth of the institution. This will also enable it to provide a simplistic approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on managing their portfolios.