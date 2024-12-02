Interpolitan Money, an alternative banking solutions provider, has announced that it has received both a Category 3C and 4C licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

By obtaining these two licences from the regulator, Interpolitan Money advances its global expansion strategy further and solidifies its presence across the Middle East. The receipt of the two licences comes after the company secured approval with FINTRAC in Canada earlier in 2025, in addition to its original Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence in the UK.

Global growth and optimal capabilities

Securing approval as an Authorised Firm in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) allows Interpolitan Money to scale its financial services offering, as well as its advisory capabilities in the region, which is currently among the most dynamic financial hubs in the world. With these dual licences, the company can deliver customised solutions, originate transactions, and facilitate more flexibility for handling complex cross-border financial needs.

Furthermore, the UAE authorisation highlights Interpolitan’s trajectory of sustained global development. According to its data, the company achieved 88% year-on-year growth, with its growth being supported by demand for its structured, sustainable approach to alternative banking. Additionally, gaining these licences underlines Interpolitan’s commitment to creating a trusted international platform for clients navigating complex cross-border finance and assisting them through global opportunities.

As detailed by Interpolitan Money’s officials, the DFSA’s authorisation solidifies their company’s vision to bridge the gap between global clients and financial solutions. With these licences, the company benefits from the platform to expand its investment management and advisory services in the UAE while also building deeper collaborations and helping clients navigate international transactions.

When it comes to partnering with industry participants, Interpolitan Money has already made some moves this year. For example, back in February 2025, the firm joined forces with ClearBank to support UK banking innovation, with the alliance focusing on improving the former’s UK alternative banking services, offering corporate and private clients local GBP accounts and the addition of Confirmation of Payee (CoP) features.