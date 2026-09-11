NewsFintech

Savvy Wealth raises USD 100 million Series C led by Halo Fund

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

11 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
investmentfundingfinancial serviceswealth management
Countries:
World

News on Fintech

Froda launches in France through an embedded partnership with Shine

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Lloyds partners with BankiFi to launch Get Paid invoicing tool

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Saffron Building Society selects FintechOS for mortgage origination

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Klar Empresarial expands 360 platform to PFAEs and RESICO taxpayers

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

IBM links Digital Asset Haven to Swift ledger, adds on-premises beta

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Reports on Fintech

Modernisation without Disruption

03 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Open Finance Report 2025

07 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Fintech 2040: Trajectories for the Evolution of the Fintech Ecosystem

15 May 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

It's Time to Transform Exceptions and Investigations

07 May 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking & Payments

02 Apr 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech
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