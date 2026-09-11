US-based RIA platform Savvy Wealth has closed a USD 100 million Series C round led by Halo Fund.

The new funding brings Savvy Wealth's total capital raised to more than USD 200 million.

Savvy Wealth is an AI-native registered investment advisor (RIA) built for independent financial planners, offering an alternative to private equity-backed consolidation in the wealth management sector, where consultants joining aggregators typically give up ownership of their practices. The company positions its model around allowing financial advisors to retain ownership while accessing shared technology and operational infrastructure.

The firm is on pace to exceed USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year and reported three-year revenue growth of more than 13,000%. Savvy Wealth now oversees USD 9 billion in client assets under management (AUM), more than four times its total in 2025, having added over USD 4 billion in recruited assets during 2026. The platform supports more than 150 advisors nationwide. According to the company, advisors on the platform are growing organically at approximately three times the industry average.

Technology and services

The platform is built around Savvy Intelligence, described as an AI-powered operating environment that runs AI agents for each advisor across a unified data layer covering customer relationship management (CRM), investments, tax, and financial planning. It is paired with dedicated client servicing, centralised investment management through Savvy Wealth Investment Management (SWIM), and in-house compliance and marketing support. Savvy Wealth states that its use of AI is intended to support advisors' workflows rather than to interact directly with retail clients or provide client-facing investment help, thus allowing financial planners to remain responsible for the guidance given to their clients.

The company plans to use the new capital for three main goals: expanding Savvy Intelligence's role in consultants' daily operations, building out its ecosystem of advisor-facing services, and hiring technical staff.

Investor background

Halo Fund, launched in 2025 by Smith and Sweeney, invests across technology, sports, and entertainment. Ryan Smith, one of the Halo Fund’s founders, characterised wealth management as a large market in which underlying technology hasn’t changed much in recent decades. Smith frames the investment in Savvy’s platform as a bet on AI-enabled advisory infrastructure.