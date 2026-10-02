According to the original press release, ClearBank supported emoni during its EMI licence application with De Nederlandsche Bank. The licence was secured in March 2026. ClearBank also supported the company's go-to-market strategy.

Through the arrangement, emoni connects to SEPA Credit Transfer, SEPA Instant, and T2. The services are delivered via API-based access, which emoni uses to serve its business customers across Europe.

In addition, the company was also set up to serve compliance-intensive businesses. According to emoni, these businesses are often declined, de-risked, or underserved by traditional banks and EMIs. For these firms, access to banking services determines their ability to trade, serve customers, and grow.

Eran ten Napel, Founder and CEO of emoni, said the segment needs a platform that does not trade off security, user experience, settlement times, global reach, or access to human support. With this in mind, the company's platform lets businesses send, receive, hold, and convert funds globally.

Agency banking and the licensing process

Applying for an EMI licence required emoni to find an agency banking partner. The partner needed to meet regulatory standards and understand fintechs, EMIs, and compliance-led business models. emoni selected ClearBank, based on aligned risk appetite, compliance expectations, and growth plans.

The Agency Banking solution provides safeguarding accounts, which hold customer funds separately from emoni's own money. This structure was part of the support ClearBank provided during the licence application. Alongside safeguarding, connectivity to SEPA Credit Transfer, SEPA Instant, and T2 allows emoni to offer clients a range of euro payment options. These cover standard credit transfers, instant payments, and access to the Eurosystem's real-time gross settlement system.

Moroever, emoni said ClearBank's SEPA rails now serve as its customers' primary EU banking rail. The company added that the service has been consistently available for European payments.

Operational and ecosystem implications

According to emoni, the partnership has reduced operational friction and shortened its go-to-market timeline. It has also given the company a banking foundation that can support customer growth without extra operational overhead. This scalability matters as it expands its European customer base.

The relationship also extends beyond infrastructure provision. emoni said ClearBank's leadership and account management teams have worked with it from the initial phase through to go-live, including exchanging ideas and jointly developing products.

The case shows the role of agency banking providers for newly licensed EMIs. These providers supply the safeguarding and payment scheme connectivity that underpins EMI operations. This is particularly relevant for EMIs whose target customers have struggled to obtain banking services elsewhere. For emoni, the combination of a licence secured in 2026 and API-based access to SEPA and T2 positions the company to scale its services across Europe.