Bank of America launches Payments Insights on CashPro

Bank of America has launched Payments Insights, a new CashPro capability for corporate and commercial clients. The offering provides information on payment efficiency, cross-border flows, and working-capital performance across clients’ US accounts. It forms part of CashPro Data Intelligence, the bank’s suite of treasury insights and analytics tools. The capability will be available through clients’ existing CashPro environment.

Payments Insights uses peer benchmarking and dynamic visualisations to present information from available client data. Treasury teams can examine trends and identify areas that may require attention through tailored views. The capability covers US accounts and provides a consolidated view of relevant financial activity.

CashPro client input and future developments

Client feedback contributed to the development of Payments Insights, including input from members of Bank of America’s CashPro Boards. The advisory groups represent different client segments and regions and provide feedback on product development, investment priorities, and user experience. CashPro facilitated 213 million payments during the first half of 2026, representing a 10% increase year on year.

The wider CashPro Data Intelligence portfolio includes Capital Markets Insights, Mobile Security Insights, CashPro Forecasting, and CashPro Search. Capital Markets Insights was launched through the CashPro App in 2025. Security Insights is expected to become available globally to CashPro programme administrators in 2027. The planned service will assess company, user, and account settings, generate security scores, and recommend actions intended to strengthen protections and mitigate risks associated with fraud and account compromise.

Jennifer Sanctis, a Bank of America executive, said Payments Insights has been developed to give treasury teams greater visibility into payment activity and support more informed decisions. The capability forms part of the bank’s broader use of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics within CashPro. By combining client data with benchmarking and visualisation, the tool is intended to help users identify patterns across payment activity and assess areas relevant to treasury management. Bank of America said the development reflects feedback from clients and the need for more accessible analytical tools. The launch therefore adds another data-driven function to CashPro while extending the use of AI and analytics across corporate treasury services.