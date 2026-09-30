Bank al Etihad has partnered with Ethmar International Holding (EIH) and other UAE-based investors to establish a new bank in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The proposed entity is intended to serve regional and international clients, including companies conducting business across markets outside the UAE mainland. The partnership would extend Bank al Etihad’s regional presence beyond Jordan and Iraq through the proposed UAE entity.

The proposed bank is planned to operate under a Category 1 banking licence within ADGM and would be supervised by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Its activities will focus on cross-border business, transactions across target markets, and relationships with corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients. The proposed structure would also support product and revenue diversification and provide Bank al Etihad with a platform for international business activities.

Partnership builds on regional expansion

Bank al Etihad’s regional development has included the acquisition of a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank in 2017, expansion into Iraq in 2024, and its 2025 merger with INVESTBANK and acquisition of Egyptian Arab Land Bank’s Jordan operations. Following these developments, Bank al Etihad Group has reported nearly JOD 11 billion (USD 15.5 billion) in total assets and around JOD 1 billion (USD 1.4 billion) in total equity. These developments have expanded the group’s banking operations across multiple markets.

EIH, an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, is participating in the venture alongside other UAE-based investors. Its activities include building and investing in businesses, platforms, and partnerships across sectors. The proposed banking entity would connect Bank al Etihad’s regional operations with international markets while operating within ADGM’s regulatory framework and applicable requirements in the UAE and Jordan. The entity is also expected to provide a base for Bank al Etihad to support cross-border transactions and banking relationships with corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients across its target markets. The proposed transaction remains subject to the required regulatory and other applicable approvals.