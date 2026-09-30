Zact has launched an expanded platform combining commercial cards, expenses, payables and travel for banks.

Zact, a commercial banking technology company, has launched an expanded platform that combines commercial cards, expense management, payables, travel, and other financial capabilities in a single environment. The platform is designed to operate alongside banks’ existing infrastructure and payment relationships.

The platform connects with issuer processors, card networks, and payment rails used by financial institutions. The company said it is fully integrated with two major issuer processors serving banks globally, with integration to a third processor underway. Its platform currently supports the three major global card networks.

Platform combines commercial banking functions

Zact Platform brings together commercial card and expense management, integrated payables, invoice automation, travel booking and reconciliation, and rebate management. Banks can deploy individual applications or use them together, while the platform connects data and workflows across the different functions. It also includes AI-assisted policy, approval, and workflow automation. Its Portfolio Console provides banks with a central interface for managing commercial programmes and combining information from across the platform.

The platform operates on banks’ existing payment infrastructure, allowing financial institutions to retain their existing systems and customer relationships while adding the new applications. The company’s website states that its modules share an operating layer and can connect with existing core, card-processing, and accounting systems. According to Zact, its platform currently supports bank-first payments, expenses, and card services for 12 US banks serving commercial customers.

Zact targets commercial banking relationships

Zact said the platform is intended to give banks additional capabilities for managing commercial card, payment, travel, and expense activities. Its applications cover functions that can otherwise be provided through separate systems, including payment processing, expense reporting, travel management, and rebate administration. Banks can add individual applications as required rather than adopting the full platform.

The expanded platform follows Zact’s existing work with US banks. Its Portfolio Console brings together commercial programme data for bank teams, providing a central interface for managing programmes and monitoring information across its applications. The deployment model includes integration, configuration, testing, and production preparation alongside banks’ existing systems.