NatWest Group has unveiled two artificial intelligence initiatives covering spending and fraud assistance. The first is a generative audio-visual Spending Insights tool being trialled through Royal Bank of Scotland, while the second adds a Fraud Triage Agent to Cora. The initiatives use conversational interfaces to help customers explore financial information and access support for suspicious card transactions.

Conversational spending insights

The Spending Insights trial will allow people to discuss finances using voice or text, with responses adapting to follow-up questions, interruptions, and topic changes. Transaction records will be converted into interactive information and graphs, enabling customers to examine expenditure, budgeting, and habits. NatWest’s Chief AI Research Office has developed the service using the bank’s proprietary Small Language Model, supporting real-time voice-to-voice exchanges.

The Fraud Triage Agent has been launched within Cora for customers concerned about suspicious credit card transactions. Instead of deciding which category applies, customers can describe the circumstances and receive direction towards the relevant fraud, scam, or dispute team or service. According to UK Finance's 2026 Fraud Report, around 80% of fraud-related activity originates online and through telecoms platforms. Since its introduction, the tool has handled nearly 19,000 customer conversations.

AI adoption among UK customers

The initiatives coincide with NatWest Group’s AI Adoption Report, which examines AI use among UK businesses and retail customers. Its survey found that 57% of NatWest customers said they were using AI much more than six months earlier. The most common financial uses were finding deals and products at 42%, obtaining savings tips at 38%, understanding financial terminology at 38%, and checking scams and fraud at 36%. 40% reported using AI tools most days or daily, while 22% used platforms for financial information and advice.

Research highlighted expectations around safeguards and human involvement. 64% of customers said they would be interested in AI assistance during the mortgage journey and in identifying suitable options. Meanwhile, 81% said access to a real person remained the most important factor in building trust in AI use in financial services. Another 77% wanted confidence that AI-enabled services would work reliably, while the same proportion wanted clarity on how their data was handled. 75% said strong oversight by independent regulatory bodies was important.