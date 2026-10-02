Finastra has launched Finastra Supply Chain Finance, a platform designed to help banks scale working capital programmes.

The company has introduced Finastra Supply Chain Finance (SCF), an end-to-end platform covering buyer and supplier acquisition, onboarding, fulfilment, servicing, risk management, and secondary market distribution. SCF is integrated with Finastra's Trade Innovation and Loan IQ platforms through the Nexus API suite. This allows banks to deliver trade, lending, and supply chain finance services within a connected set of systems and to shorten the time needed to bring new products to market.

Platform architecture and capabilities

SCF supports straight-through processing (STP) and connects with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and trade ecosystem partners via the Nexus API suite. The platform is built on a cloud-native architecture and can be deployed through several models, ranging from on-premise installations to SaaS. It also provides a data foundation intended to support decisioning and portfolio management.

Through a single platform, banks can manage limits, exposures, and data across trade finance, letters of credit, guarantees, loans, and supply chain finance. Native secondary market functionality allows assets to be distributed with automated pricing, limit management, and reconciliation. For risk control, AI-enabled fraud detection, compliance screening, and eligibility monitoring are embedded directly within operational workflows. According to Finastra, the platform is designed to support thousands of counterparties and millions of invoices, with real-time servicing.

Pre-built connectivity to corporate systems, ecosystem partners, and existing Trade Innovation and Loan IQ integrations is intended to speed up product launches. This is particularly relevant for institutions already running Finastra's trade and lending technology.

Part of a broader trade and lending strategy

According to the official press release, the launch is the latest phase of Finastra's ongoing investment in Trade Innovation and Loan IQ. Trade Innovation is the company's digital trade finance platform, which institutions use to automate workflows, reduce risk, and improve working capital efficiency. As part of Finastra's investment strategy, the platform is being developed into a modular, cloud-ready, API-first ecosystem.

Through the process of adding supply chain finance to this environment, Finastra is extending its vision of a connected working capital ecosystem. Under this approach, banks can manage trade, lending, and supply chain finance products through a unified commercial and risk management framework.

Vinay Mendonca, Head of Product, Trade Supply Chain Finance and Corporate Channels at Finastra, noted that banks are seeking to bring new working capital solutions to market faster. Their aims are to capture new revenue streams delivered through STP journeys and to lower costs, while also addressing operational risk and regulatory complexity. The official described the launch as a milestone in the evolution of the Trade Innovation platform, as Finastra looks to introduce further API, AI, and cloud-based capabilities in the trade domain.

Planned expansion

Future releases are set to extend SCF to purchase order (PO) finance, pre- to post-shipment finance, inventory finance, distributor finance, and additional working capital solutions. The press announcement does not specify a timeline for these releases.

The roadmap indicates that Finastra intends to cover a wider range of working capital products across the trade cycle. SCF is positioned as one component of a connected working capital ecosystem rather than as a standalone product. For banks, the offering ties supply chain finance, trade finance, and lending operations to shared infrastructure for limits, exposures, and data.