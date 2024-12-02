NatWest goes live on PEXA digital property platform

NatWest has begun actively transacting on PEXA's digital property completion platform, marking a step forward in a partnership first announced in July 2025. The initial scope covers fee-assisted remortgages, with sale and purchase transactions set to follow at a later stage.

PEXA operates the UK's only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital property completion infrastructure. The platform connects the movement of funds and the lodgement of title within a single secure environment, a design intended to reduce the risk of fraud and increase certainty around completion timelines. For eligible remortgages, PEXA has indicated that next-day completion is a possibility under the arrangement.

NatWest accounts for more than 12% of all UK mortgage lending, placing it as the country's third-largest mortgage lender. Its adoption of the platform is therefore material to PEXA's broader effort to establish digital property transactions as standard practice across the UK market.

From Australia to the UK

PEXA was pioneered in Australia before expanding into the UK, where it launched its remortgage capability in 2022. In 2025, the company extended its UK offering to cover sale and purchase transactions, broadening the scope of the platform beyond refinancing. PEXA holds FCA authorisation as a payment services provider.

The NatWest implementation was delivered ahead of schedule, according to PEXA's UK chief executive, who described going live with the lender as 'a pivotal moment' in the company's mission to modernise the UK property transaction process. A NatWest official noted the bank's ambition to make the home ownership process simpler and more transparent for customers, citing PEXA's track record in the Australian market as a reference point.

The partnership is positioned to address ongoing volatility in the UK mortgage market, where delays and uncertainty in the completion process have long been identified as friction points for both lenders and consumers. By digitising the final stages of a property transaction (consolidating funds movement and title registration into one regulated platform), the arrangement aims to reduce manual processing and the associated risks.

PEXA has indicated that momentum is building with both lenders and conveyancers in the UK. The NatWest go-live follows a period of growing adoption and is presented as part of a broader strategy to bring multiple participants in the property transaction chain onto the platform. The two organisations have stated their intention to deepen the partnership through 2026 and beyond, with the expansion to sale and purchase transactions the next anticipated milestone.