VIVA Finance and DRB have partnered to extend employment-based lending access across all 50 US states.

The arrangement combines DRB's banking infrastructure with VIVA's underwriting and payments technology, with the stated aim of increasing credit access for consumers who are underserved by traditional financial systems. VIVA evaluates borrowers primarily on employment and income rather than solely on credit scores, and structures repayment through payroll-linked or automated options aligned with borrowers' pay cycles.

Expanding reach through a sponsor bank model

According to the official press release, under the partnership, DRB functions as the sponsor bank, providing the regulatory and banking infrastructure required for VIVA to originate loans at scale across the country. This model is increasingly common among fintech lenders seeking to operate nationally without holding a full bank charter, allowing them to rely on a chartered bank partner while focusing on proprietary technology and customer acquisition.

The partnership is intended to allow VIVA Finance to extend its platform to all 50 states progressively, deepen its product range, and pursue longer-term growth. The core proposition targets working Americans who may have limited or non-traditional credit histories, offering an alternative assessment model based on income and employment status rather than conventional credit scoring metrics alone.

In addition, repayment mechanics are structured around payroll cadence, which the company says reduces friction and helps borrowers avoid higher-cost credit alternatives. The platform streamlines both the loan application process and ongoing repayment management, according to the announcement.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in US consumer lending, where fintech companies are increasingly pursuing bank partnership models to scale nationally while offering underwriting methodologies that differ from those of incumbent lenders. Employment-based and income-linked lending models have gained traction as regulators and consumer advocates have raised questions about the limitations of credit score-centric approaches to assessing borrower risk.

Jack Markwalter, Chief Executive Officer, VIVA Finance, indicated the partnership would allow the company to deliver employment-based lending at scale. Moreover, Jason Hardgrave, CEO at DRB, noted the bank's focus on supporting next-generation lending products.