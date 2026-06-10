ConnectPay and Baltic Amadeus have partnered to offer a pre-integrated digital banking package, reducing time-to-market to three to five months.

The solution combines ConnectPay's regulated Embedded Finance infrastructure with Baltic Amadeus's white-label mobile banking application, FinCell, with the stated aim of compressing the typical build cycle from 18 to 24 months down to three to five months.

Addressing a structural gap in Embedded Finance delivery

According to the official press release, the Embedded Finance market is projected to more than double by 2030, yet the path from concept to live product has remained time-consuming and capital-intensive. Building a compliant digital banking application from scratch has traditionally required significant investment in legal, technical, and operational resources, alongside navigation of a dense regulatory framework that includes PSD2, GDPR, AML/KYC requirements, and, more recently, DORA.

The partnership directly targets this delivery gap. ConnectPay handles the backend layer, providing regulatory licensing, dedicated IBAN issuance, SEPA and SWIFT payment processing, card issuing, and compliance management. Baltic Amadeus contributes the client-facing layer through FinCell, a fully customisable mobile application available for both iOS and Android, which clients can bring to market under their own branding.

The package is designed to reduce implementation timelines by 40% to 60% compared to bespoke development, allowing businesses to redirect capital away from large internal IT builds and towards customer acquisition and product differentiation.

User experience as a competitive factor

Beyond speed and compliance, the partnership addresses a third challenge that often undermines early-stage fintech launches: mobile user experience. Digital experience is cited as a primary factor in customer acquisition and retention within financial services, and poorly executed initial releases can erode trust before a product gains traction. Through the process of offering a pre-built, maintained frontend, the arrangement removes the ongoing burden of OS updates, security patches, and iterative interface development from the client's operational responsibilities.

At the same time, Baltic Amadeus noted that even well-built backend infrastructure can go unnoticed if the mobile experience does not meet user expectations, positioning the white-label approach as a means of separating product delivery from engineering overhead.