Chase has expanded its Chase for Business digital platform with a credit monitoring tool and broader access to its customer analytics product.

The updates bring together credit visibility and customer behaviour data within the bank's existing mobile and online business banking interface, alongside tools for payments, cash flow management, and retirement planning already available on the platform.

Credit monitoring and business credit visibility

According to the official press release, Business Credit Journey gives small business owners access to two credit scores provided by Dun & Bradstreet (the Dun & Bradstreet Small Business Financial Exchange Score and the Dun & Bradstreet Delinquency Predictor Score) without triggering a hard credit enquiry. The tool sends email notifications when scores change and provides educational content explaining the factors that influence business credit profiles.

The launch follows internal research by Chase indicating that only 49% of small business owners had checked their business credit score, while 80% acknowledged that a strong score supports access to financing. Business Credit Journey is available at no cost to Chase for Business customers through the bank's mobile and online channels.

Customer analytics expanded to credit card holders

Customer Insights, which was first made available to Chase Payment Solutions clients in 2021 and extended to business checking customers in 2024, has now been rolled out to Chase small business credit card holders at no additional cost.

The tool draws on aggregated and anonymised data to provide business owners with information on sales trends, customer demographics, purchase behaviour - including spend levels, timing, and channel preferences - and the geographic concentration of their customer base. Chase states the product is designed to support operational and marketing decisions while maintaining consumer privacy protections.

In addition, the expanded availability of Customer Insights reflects a broader pattern in business banking, where financial institutions have increasingly sought to differentiate their offerings by packaging transactional data into accessible analytics tools for smaller operators who may not otherwise have access to such market intelligence. For Chase, integrating these capabilities within a single platform also represents an effort to deepen engagement with its small business customer base beyond core lending and payment services.