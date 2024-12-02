Bizcuit has become the preferred supplier for accounting integrations with Mollie products and services.

This partnership enables entrepreneurs to simplify their financial processes by connecting payment services directly to accounting systems, reducing manual work and improving accuracy.

Bizcuit has long provided a bridge between Mollie’s payment infrastructure and a range of accounting platforms. The integration automatically processes transactions within business accounts, ensuring payments are recorded promptly and accurately. The strengthened collaboration between Bizcuit and Mollie further improves these capabilities, offering entrepreneurs a reliable and efficient solution for managing finances.

The initial outcome of this partnership is Bizcuit serving as the accounting link for the Early Access launch of Mollie Business Accounts. This integration allows businesses to access automated bookkeeping features from day one, accelerating financial workflow and improving visibility into cash flow.

Automating bookkeeping to reduce manual work

Bizcuit supports more than 17 accounting platforms, including Exact, SnelStart, Minox, and Yuki, enabling a wide variety of businesses to connect their financial systems. By automating transaction recording and reconciliation, this partnership allows entrepreneurs to minimise errors, save time, and gain real-time insight into their financial performance.

Data shows that SMEs spend an average of 120 hours per year on manual bookkeeping tasks. By implementing automated integrations, companies can reduce this time by up to 70%, translating into a potential saving of 84 hours annually per business. Additionally, automation helps reduce accounting errors, which, according to industry reports, occur in nearly 30% of manual entries, impacting cash flow management and decision-making.

This approach supports smarter entrepreneurship, allowing business owners to focus on growth rather than administrative tasks. By connecting banks, accounting platforms, and payment systems, Bizcuit and Mollie aim to break down operational silos and provide entrepreneurs with comprehensive financial insights, fostering scalability and informed decision-making across industries.